Watch: Jadeja threatens to run out Warner, DC skipper's blockbuster response leaves CSK star in splits

May 20, 2023 06:41 PM IST

Despite an intense battle, the two sides managed to share a moment of laughter involving Warner and Jadeja, a video of which went viral all over social media.

When the match had started, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner claimed that the team is here to “spoil CSK party”. Delhi have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs, but Chennai Super Kings are still alive with a win on Saturday like to guarantee them a spot in the top two, let alone a playoffs berth. Hence, the IPL 2023 tie at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is surely an intense one. Yet the two sides managed to share a moment of laughter involving Warner and Ravindra Jadeja, a video of which went viral all over social media. (DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023)

It happened in the fifth over of Delhi chase at home. Warner mistimed the shot against the slower delivery from Deepak Chahar, sending it towards cover. He immediately took off for a risky single. Moeen Ali immediately collected the ball and aimed it down towards the nin-striker's end, but missed it narrowly. Warner then stood out of the crease to tease Ajinkya Rahane for a throw. Well, he did manage to get a throw from Rahane which saw him look for a single again, but Jadeja was quick in collecting the ball on the other side. The Aussie used his tactic again and Jadeja, who barely misses a throw, threatened him for a run out. Warner, who was still standing outside the crease, responded with Jadeja's trademark sword celebration that left the CSK all-rounder in splits.

IPL later shared the video on Twitter with the caption:" The mind-games have hit a new high here in Delhi.”

Earlier in the game, Chennai managed to post a colossal target of 224 after opting to bat first in the must-win game in Delhi. The openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway got the team off to a rollicking start with their 141-run stand where the former scored 79 off 50 while the latter smashed a 52-ball 87. Shivam Dube and Jadeja then carried the momentum further with their fiery cameo knocks. Dube laced three sixes in his nine-ball 22 while Jadeja hit three boundaries and a solitary six in his 20 off seven.

Chennai are aiming for a win by a huge margin against DC given that third-placed Lucknow Super Giants will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game on Saturday.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
