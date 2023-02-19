Watch: Richa Ghosh emulates idol MS Dhoni's 2019 World Cup stunner in Women's T20WC match against England

India's dearth of explosive batters cost them against a disciplined England bowling line-up as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side incurred their first loss at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Richa Ghosh was India's only hope in the chase and the youngster tried everything in the end, even smashing 19 runs in the final over, but the asking rate was well above her reach. Despite the loss, the wicketkeeper-batter was all social media could talk about on Saturday, not just because of her valiant effort with the bat, but because of the stunning catch she took which reminded fans of the legendary MS Dhoni.

It happened at the very start of the match after India skipper Harmanpreet put England to bat first. Renuka Thakur dished out a length ball that was shaped in. Danielle Wyatt prodded forward and defended the ball inside the line, but failed to counter the movement as it took the outside edge and carried straight to the wicketkeeper.

Richa had her eyes on the ball and hence her movement was towards her left, but showing quick reflexes, she dived towards her right, stuck her right mitt as the ball got stuck in the webbing.

The stunner of a catch reminded most cricket fans of former India captain MS Dhoni's brilliant catch in the 2019 World Cup match against West Indies. Like Richa, Dhoni too had his movement towards the left in response to Jasprit Bumrah's in-angler, but was quick to react to the outside edge as he grabbed a one-handed stunner.

In February last year, after one if her early displays of power-hitting abilities in an ODI match against New Zealand, Richa had revealed that Dhoni was her idol.

"When I began watching matches of Team India, I started following MS Dhoni as I was impressed with his power-hitting abilities with the bat coupled with effective wicket-keeping behind the stumps. He is my idol," she had said.

India, who lost by 11 runs against England, will face Ireland in their final group game with the aim to book their seat in the semi-final. They had earlier scripted wins against Pakistan and West Indies.

