Watch: Rohit Sharma fumes at Ishan Kishan, declares India innings immediately after he gets off the mark; video surfaces

The India vs West Indies first Test has been one to remember for the debutants, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan for India, and Alick Athanaze for the West Indies. Kishan, who had a terrific outing behind the stumps, however, might disagree, especially after what happened when he walked out to bat for the first time in red-ball cricket in the second session of Day 3 at Windsor Park in Dominica. Just like Jaiswal - he had taken 17 balls to score his first runs, Kishan too took his own time to get off the mark. While Jaiswal's patience and resilience were lauded one and all, it was not the same for Kishan. The wicketkeeper-batter coped with the fury from captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma signalling to Ishan Kishan

Rohit was seen making animated hand gestures from the dressing room as Kishan showed very little intent to get on with it. Kishan is not the only one taking time to score runs. In fact, pretty much all the Indian batters struggled with scoring rates. None of the Indian batters who crossed the double-figure mark had a 50-plus strike. Centurions Jaiswal and Rohit scored a modest strike rate of 44.18 and 46.60. It was mainly due to the sluggish nature of the pitch and also the slow outfield.

Scoring was so difficult that it took Virat Kohli 81 balls to hit his first boundary and he celebrated every time he hit a four during his 76-run knock. Then what wrong did Kishan do?

By the reaction of Rohit Sharma, it appeared that India were planning a declaration after Kohli got out for 76. And Kishan was perhaps given the responsibility to go out there and get quick runs. But instead, the left-hander took 20 balls to score his first runs in Test cricket.

And when he finally did get that run, a displeased Rohit Sharma immediately called him and Ravindra Jadeja (37*) back to the pavilion. India were at 421/5 at that stage, enjoying a lead of 271 runs.

There was a lot of time still left in the match but one of the major reasons behind Rohit's quick declaration could have been the nature of the pitch. Yes, it was turning but it was so slow that the batters could adjust if they were patient. Sensing that Ashwin and Jadeja might require more time to bowl West Indies out in the second innings, Rohit declared India's innings with about 40 minutes to go for Tea.

India in complete control of 1st Test

The decision proved to be a correct one as India got the West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite (7) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (7).

Jadeja trapped Chanderpaul in front with the one that turned from the middle stump and DRS showed it was clipping the top of his leg stump.

Brathwaite had little clue on what the skilful Ashwin was up to as he edged a straighter one to Ajinkya Rahane at first slip.

Virat Kohli (76 off 182) was the lone India batter to be dismissed after lunch. After being dropped in the first over post the break, Kohli did not last long as he fell into the trap laid by off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall.

The burly spinner got one to bounce from middle stump and Kohli ended up flicking to the waiting leg slip fielder.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal became only the third Indian to score 150 on debut while Kohli had to toil for a half-century as the visitors reached 400 for four at lunch.

Resuming the day at 312 for two, India managed 88 runs in 29 overs in the morning session for loss of Jaiswal (171) and Ajinkya Rahane (3).

