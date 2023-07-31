Watch: Rohit Sharma ignores Kohli during 2nd WI ODI as India skipper caught 'bullying' Chahal; Virat's reaction is gold

Team India suffered a shock defeat on Saturday a side that failed to make the Men's ODI World Cup tournament this year. Manging only a meagre 181, where Ishan Kishan was the lone contributor with a second successive fifty in the series, West Indies chased down the target comfortably with 92 balls to spare and six wickets in hand. With the win, the series was levelled, there turning the third and final match of the series into a title decider on Tuesday in Barbados.

Rohit Sharma was seen jokingly hitting Yuzvendra Chahal during 2nd ODI

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were both rested from the second ODI match. They had both relinquished their original batting spot in the line-up in the first ODI in Thursday, but a collapse saw Rohit step in at No.7 to add the finish touches to the chase. On Saturday, once again to make ways for the back-up options for the World Cup, the two senior batters were benched as Hardik Pandya took over the captaincy duties with Sanju Samson and Axar Patel replacing them.

On the sidelines of the 2nd ODI match, when West Indies were more than halfway through to the paltry target of 182 set by India, camera caught a funny incident in the Indian dugout involving Kohli, Rohit and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The trio along with Jaydev Unadkat were seen sitting in the dugout when it was spotted that someone was hitting Chahal while Kohli was trying to have a conversation with that same being. Camera then revealed that person to be India captain Rohit, who was jokingly hitting Chahal as Kohli and Unadkat were reduced to laughter. Describing the scene, the commentator said: “Someone is bullying Yuzvendra Chahal I believe and the culprit has been revealed - it's Rohit Sharma.”

It is yet to be seen whether Kohli and Rohit will be back for the third and final ODI given than it will be India's chance ODI match heading into Asia Cup. And India head coach Rahul Dravid hinted that team will continue experimenting in the final match as well as the eye is on the bigger picture than on the present series.

“I think we will always look at the bigger picture. To be very honest with you, at this stage in the cycle with the Asia Cup and World Cup coming up, and injuries we have, we have to look at the big picture. We have to look at things like that. We can't get worried about every single game and every single series. If we do that, I think that will be a mistake,” he had said.

