Rahul Dravid reveals whether India's experiments will continue with Rohit, Kohli being benched for series decider vs WI

India crashed to a six-wicket defeat against West Indies in the second ODI of their three-match series, at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday. Chasing a target of 182 runs, the hosts reached 182/4 in 36.4 overs, courtesy of unbeaten knocks from captain Shai Hope and Keacy Carty. Hope smacked an unbeaten knock of 63 runs off 80 balls and Carty slammed 48 off 65 deliveries. Meanwhile for India's bowling department, Shardul Thakur bagged three wickets. Rahul Dravid spoke about India's team selection strategy.(Action Images via Reuters)

India rested skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the match, and it showed in their batting display as they were bowled out for 181 in 40.5 overs. Ishan Kishan top-scored for India with a knock of 55 runs off 55 balls. Meanwhile, Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd scalped three wickets each for West Indies.

Speaking after the match, India head coach Rahul Dravid defended the decision to rest Rohit and Virat. He also stated that India would be following a similar strategy when it comes to team selection in the upcoming games due to the World Cup and Asia Cup.

"I think we will always look at the bigger picture. To be very honest with you, at this stage in the cycle with the Asia Cup and World Cup coming up, and injuries we have, we have to look at the big picture. We have to look at things like that. We can't get worried about every single game and every single series. If we do that, I think that will be a mistake", he said.

The result also saw West Indies end a losing streak of 55 months against India (a nine-game losing streak). The last time West Indies won an ODI against India was in December 2019, when they won by eight wickets in Chennai.

Rohit and Virat are expected to be back in the playing XI for the third and final ODI which will also be the decider. Speaking about the upcoming match, India's stand-in captain for the second match, Hardik Pandya said, "Being a turtle at the moment, not a rabbit. Hoping everything goes well during the World Cup. They will be tested, we will be tested now that the series stands 1-1. The next game will be exciting for the viewers as well as the players."

