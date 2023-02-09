Watch: Rohit Sharma left devastated after KL Rahul spoils India's perfect start against Australia at stroke of stumps

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Nagpur saw India dominate the scene so far. The hosts reached 77/1 at the close of play on Day 1 and are trailing by just 100 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma is batting on 56(69) alongside night watchman R Ashwin, who is yet to open his account.

Earlier in the day, Ravindra Jadeja ran through the Australian batting line-up and completed a fifer in his first outing since returning from his injury. Riding on his effort, India packed the tourists for a paltry 177 in first innings and looking at the current scenario the hosts are well on course towards taking a huge lead.

The only batter to be dismissed from the Indian camp was Rohit's deputy KL Rahul, who was caught and bowled by debutant Todd Murphy for 20 off 71 deliveries. The dismissal came just one over before stumps as he and Rohit gave India a solid start, adding 76 runs for the opening wicket.

However, both the players were not very happy with Rahul throwing away a great start after spending substantial time in the middle. In fact Rohit was the one, who looked more upset as soon as Murphy caught the ball to foil India's perfect start. Here is the video of the moment:

Ahead of the contest there was a huge debate over selection battle between Shubman Gill and Rahul, with many ex-cricketers suggesting the management should hand a chance to the former.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri and India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev were critical of Rahul, adding vice-captaincy tag shouldn't give a player an automatic selection in the playing XI. Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, on the other hand, suggested that both the players should be included in the XI, with Gill taking charge at the top and Rahul providing stability to the middle-order.

If we look at recent outings, Gill heads into the series on the back of tremendous form, slamming centuries in all three formats, which also include an ODI double hundred. Rahul, on the other hand, is making a return after a mini-break, which he took due to personal reasons.

