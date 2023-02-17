Watch: Rohit Sharma livid, angrily questions umpire's with fiery DRS call during India vs Australia 2nd Test

India captain Rohit Sharma was clearly left miffed after the umpire wrongly declared him out in the closing stages on Day 1 of the second India vs Australia Test in Delhi. Rohit, batting on 13, was given out caught at forward short leg in the last over of the day, but reviewed it successfully to bat on and take India's score to 21/0 at stumps, trailing Australia, who were all out for 263 in the first innings, by 242 runs.

Rohit looked in complete control, striking a four and ensuring India went into stumps unharmed. Against spinners Nathan Lyon and debutant Matthew Kuhnemann, who got the ball to turn viciously off the rough, Rohit and Rahul were slightly cautious given the final over just round the corner. Australia, looking for a breakthrough, almost got one when the left-arm spinner seemingly had Rohit out. Australians thought Rohit inside edged the ball to the fielder, so did umpire Michael Gough, but thanks to DRS, Rohit survived, as the replay showed no spike on Ultra-Edge as the ball passed the bat.

As soon as the finger went up, a visibly upset Rohit signalled the T to the umpire in a manic matter. Rohit mouthed something before strongly gesturing towards the review. It was almost as in that moment, Rohit took over the role of an umpire himself. As the ball clearly indicated to have hit the pad and then gobbled up by the fielder, Rohit played out the remaining three deliveries to safety. It wasn't the only instance of Rohit being at his animated best. Rohit's wide range of expressions were captured by the camera throughout the day each time India missed a chance to pick a wicket.

Watch the video below:

It was just the kind of start India needed after yet another comprehensive bowling show with the ball saw the home team restrict the Aussies to inside 300. Usman Khawaja, playing only his second Test in India, scored Australia's first half-century of the tour, later aided by a fifty by Peter Handscomb as well as the Aussies put up a much-better batting display than Nagpur. Khawaja top-scored with 81, and Handscomb struck 72 as Australia scored at a brisk pace. Down the order, captain Pat Cummins chipped in with a crucial 33 off 59 balls to take Australia past 250.

For India, Mohammed Shami was Australia's wrecker in chief claiming 4/60. He dismissed David Warner and Travis Head from the top order and later returned to wipe out the tail, clean bowling Nathan Lyon and Kuhnemann. All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin had a field day as well, grabbing three wickets each and achieving their respective landmarks. While Jadeja became the fastest Indian cricketer to complete a rare double of nabbing 250 wickets and score 2500 runs, Ashwin became only the second Indian bowler after the legendary Anil Kumble to take 100 Test wickets against Australia.

