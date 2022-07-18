Watch: Rohit Sharma's perfect dressing-room reaction to Rishabh Pant's match-winning shot in 3rd ODI breaks the internet

The target of 260 may not have looked as big and difficult as it seemed for India after yet another top-order collapse. India lost three wickets against the new ball and went 4 down for just 72 runs in the 17th over. But Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya had other plans. The pair stitched an astounding 153-run stand to not just see India recover but also helped the visitors post a sensational five-wicket win, en route to which Pant scored his maiden century in his unbeaten 125-run knock. But despite Pant's breathtaking efforts in Manchester on Sunday, it was India skipper Rohit Sharma's perfect dressing-room reaction to his match-winning shot that went viral.

Hardik scored a 55-ball 71 before he was dismissed in the 36th over of the game. India still needed 56-run more end their Manchester jinx and script their first ODI series win in England since 2014. Pant bludgeoned 16 boundaries and 2 sixes in his 113-ball unbeaten knock as India wrapped up the chase with five wickets in hand and 7.5 overs to spare.

Following Pant's match-winning shot, a reverse-sweep off a wider delivery from Joe Root, the ecstatic wicketkeeper-batter looked towards the dressing room where Rohit was all smiles as he gave a thumbs-up reaction to the youngster. Pant responded to the gesture in similar manner.

"It was a good pitch, but we do understand it's not going to be easy if we lose wickets upfront. Positive side of it, these guys haven't batted much in the middle overs. Today we got to see that with Hardik and Rishabh. At no point we felt they were panicking. They backed themselves and played cricketing shots," Rohit said after the big win in the post-match presentation.

