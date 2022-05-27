Watch: Rohit Sharma wins hearts with heartwarming gesture towards MI youngster; 'Call me if you need anything'

IPL newcomers Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants made the final four early, while Rajasthan Royals became the third team to make the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bangalore became the fourth side, thanks to Mumbai Indians' five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. The five-time IPL winners capped off a disappointing season on a winning note last week. The Mumbai franchise ended bottom of the 10-team table with 10 losses from 14 matches. After starting their campaign with eight consecutive losses, Rohit Sharma's men managed to pick up just four wins in the second half of the competition. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Rohit himself endured a nightmare of a tournament, managing only 268 runs from 14 games and the highest score of 48. He may have faced a torrid spell this year but Rohit's tactical acumen remains key for Mumbai, which is the most successful side in the IPL with five titles.

As Mumbai players exited the bio-bubble after the end of their campaign, Rohit was spotted bidding adieu to his teammates. The skipper won hearts with his sweet gesture towards Ramandeep Singh. "Take care, buddy. Call me if you need anything," Rohit told the 25-year-old Ramandeep.

Rohit, who failed to score a single half-century for the first time since his debut in the inaugural edition in 2008, admitted that a lot of things didn't go his way. But the seasoned opener said he is just one "minor adjustment" away from finding form again. Rohit will next fly to England on June 15 for the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston from July 1-5.

"A lot of things that I wanted to do didn't happen. I am very disappointed with my season. But this has happened with me earlier as well, so it's not something I am going through for the first time," Rohit said after MI's last match of the season.

"I know cricket doesn't end here; there is a lot of cricket ahead. So I need to take care of the mental aspect and think about how I can return to form and perform. It's only a minor adjustment and I will try to work on that whenever there is some time off," he added.

Rohit also talked about Mumbai players struggling to adjust to the new team dynamic. He underlined how few players had a first brush with the T20 side after being picked in the February auction. "But it happens sometimes when you have a new team as some players take some time to understand their roles. Certain guys were playing for the first time for this franchise.

"And they play different roles when they play for their country, for their state, or in different leagues. And when they come here, they get different roles. So it takes a little time to get adjusted."

Earlier, Ramandeep, who played five games in debut IPL season with Mumbai, revealed how Rohit's words boosted his confidence. The Punjab cricketer amassed 45 runs and picked up six wickets in the ongoing IPL edition.

“Rohit Bhai told me that we are preparing you for upcoming seasons. We will guide you so that you can perform for us later,” he had said in a video shared by the franchise.

