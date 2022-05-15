Watch: Sam Billings hilariously copies Danny Morrison to absolute perfection during interview with Andre Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders secured a comprehensive 54-run victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Saturday. With this win, the KKR stay alive in the race for playoff qualification, as they climbed to the sixth spot in the IPL 2022 table. The game saw Knight Riders making a couple of changes to the XI with Sam Billings being included in the side for the first time since April 23, when he last appeared for the KKR against Gujarat Titans. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Billings made an important contribution of 34 runs with the bat as the Knight Riders posted a strong score of 177/6 in 20 overs. He also picked two catches while keeping the wickets for the side.

With an almost-perfect win, Billings added cherry on top of the cake with his brilliant impersonation of renowned commentator Danny Morrison, as he interviewed Andre Russell. Russell was the star for the Knight Riders in the final, as he remained unbeaten on 49 off just 28 deliveries and also registered figures of 3/22 in four overs.

Earlier, Russell and Sam Billings (34) shared a 63-run partnership to take KKR across the 150-mark after they were 94 for five in the 12th over.

With Russell going strong, KKR scored 58 in the last five overs.

Ajinkya Rahane (28) and Nitish Rana (26) also got starts but couldn't extend their innings.

For SRH, Umran Malik (3/33) was back in form with a three-wicket haul, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/27), Marco Jansen (1/30), and T Natarajan (1/43) also claimed one wicket each.

"Before the last ball of the 19th over was bowled, I said, "Sunil, try and get a boundary, but let me start the over with the spinner." Offspinner to a right-hander, it's like a kid in the candy shop. I got full tosses and I put it away. Hard work paid off today. Good to contribute in both aspects tonight. I'm just going to keep it going, hopefully, we can qualify," Russell had said about his strong finish with the bat in the post-match presentation.

