Amid debate over his place in T20Is, Samson falls for golden duck in India's warm-up game - Watch

The biggest criticism against Sanju Samson is about his inconsistency. While the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has all the shots in the book and proves his talent time and time again, how he has innings that he isn’t able to capitalise on can be endlessly frustrating. (Also Read | Five 4s, three 6s, 2 wickets: Away from Edgbaston Test, all-round Harshal steals the show in India's T20 warm-up - Watch)

After scoring 77 runs in the second T20I against Ireland – stitching together a record partnership with Deepak Hooda – Samson had the opportunity to perform well in the warm-up T20s against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire, and in doing so put his name firmly in the hat to be a more regular member of the team.

While he did score 39 against Derbyshire, it would have frustrated his fans and supporters to see him dismissed for a golden duck against Northamptonshire. Opening the batting with Ishan Kishan, Samson took the strike for the first ball against off-spinner and captain Josh Cobb. He received a relatively innocuous delivery on his pads, but in an effort to glance it down to fine leg, Samson missed it all ends up and was given LBW.

It was Samson’s opportunity to capitalize, but he didn’t succeed. Rahul Tripathi, on his first tour with the national team, also failed in his quest, falling to Dutch pacer Brandon Glover for just 11. It would require a rescue job from captain Dinesh Karthik and surprise package Harshal Patel, who scored a half-century, to take the Indians to 149-8.

Luckily it was a low-scoring contest, and Northamptonshire were bowled out for 139. All six bowlers used by Karthik answered his call by taking at least a wicket, and Harshal Patel completed an all-round performance with 2-23.

Samson will be kicking himself for not making the most of it, but his talent is undeniable. He will be hoping for another shot in the first T20I against England, to be played at Southampton, with the same squad as the one which toured Ireland in June.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON