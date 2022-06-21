Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed, former Pakistan captain, clean bowled by 5-year-old son

A video is making the rounds on social media of Pakistan's Champions Trophy 2017 winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed being bowled by his son Abdullah while playing some street cricket in Pakistan. Sarfaraz led Pakistan to their first ICC trophy in nearly a decade with the victory over India at Lord's in 2017, but would soon come under criticism for his captaincy and performances after Pakistan failed to qualify from the group stages in the 2019 World Cup.

Sarfaraz subsequently lost his spot in the team to Mohammed Rizwan, and wasn't part of the outfit which reached the semifinals of the 2021 T20 World Cup, beating India by 10 wickets along the way. Sarfaraz has revealed in the past that he does not wish for Abdullah to take up cricket because of the immense scrutiny and pressure that comes with it at the highest level.

"Abdullah is passionate about playing cricket. But I don't want him to become a cricketer," Sarfaraz had said during an interview on a local channel. "Actually, being a cricketer, I suffered many things that I don't want Abdullah to face. It's human nature. Being a cricketer, I want my brother or son to be selected immediately. Otherwise, it hurts."

However, Abdullah reportedly has immense interest in cricket and enjoys the sport, and likes playing as a fast bowler. Even at his young age, he put his skills to show as he delivered an inch perfect yorker to his father, knocking over the crates being used as stumps in the game of street cricket.

Shabash Beta Abba ki he wicket he ura di 👏👏🔥 @SarfarazA_54 pic.twitter.com/rpvdxcNUVv — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) June 20, 2022

In the video, the father and son duo can be seen surrounded by a big group of fans and supporters, who cheer as Abdullah's yorker sneaks under Sarfaraz's bat. Proud father Sarfaraz can't help but smile at being outfoxed by his son.

Sarfaraz made his last appearance in a T20I in the tour to Bangladesh in November 2021, and last ODI appearance in April 2021 at Centurion against South Africa. He captained the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League this season as they finished fifth in the table.

