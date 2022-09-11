Watch: Shadab Khan lays down in pain after freak collision with Asif Ali, physio rushes on ground in Asia Cup 2022 final

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan laid on the ground in pain after copping a nasty blow on the head while fielding in the Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Shadab collided with his teammate Asif Ali as both went for a catch in the deep, which eventually gifted a six to the opposition as the ball went over the ropes. The incident happened on the last delivery of the penultimate over when Bhanuka Rajapaksa swung it hard across the line but didn't get the distance. Also Read | Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2022 Final

Both fielders in the deep – Shadab and Asif – ran into each other. Shadab was on the floor to make things worse, before the physios rushed out on the ground to check for concussion. Shadab's head bumped into Asif's elbow but he eventually stood up and walked off the field on his own, surviving a massive injury scare in the all-important game in Dubai.

Here's the video:

For Sri Lanka, Rajapaksa hit his third T20 half-century to drive them to a competitive 170-6 after early blows. He put on a key 58-run stand for the sixth wicket with Wanindu Hasaranga, who hit 36. The island nation was reduced to 58-5 after Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf struck in the powerplay.

Naseem bowled Kusal Mendis for a first-ball duck with a fiery inswinger. Pathum Nissanka attempted to play his shots but miscued Rauf and was caught at mid-off. Rauf then sent the off stump cartwheeling in his second over to remove Danushka Gunathilaka, leaving Sri Lanka three down in the powerplay.

Rajapaksa and Hasaranga got together to rebuild the innings as the two hit regular boundaries to up the scoring rate. Rauf, who stood out with figures of 3-29 off his four overs of pace, removed Hasaranga, who perished after hitting five fours and one six in his 21-ball knock.

Rajapaksa finished the innings with a four and six against Naseem in his 45-ball innings, decorated with six fours and three sixes.

"We had a great start in the powerplay. But in the end, we should have held them to 120-130. There was some swing and seam early on, but the wicket improved later on. Hopefully, our batsmen will chase it," Naseem, who returned, 1/40 in 4 overs, said in the innings break.

