Watch: Shah Rukh says 'Rinku ko follow karenge' before team chant, KKR star's hysterical reply leaves SRK in splits

The Kolkata Knight Riders produced an incredible performance on Thursday night to defeat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs, as Nitish Rana's men returned to the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In the presence of the franchise's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, the Knight Riders put out a solid show despite facing early hiccups, as Shardul Thakur (68), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57), and Rinku Singh (46) helped the side post a strong score of 204/7 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB were bowled out on merely 123. Shah Rukh Khan with KKR members after win over RCB(Twitter/KKRiders)

Shardul came to the crease after the Knight Riders had lost half of their batters on 89; however, the all-rounder remained undeterred as he began aggressively, and eventually smashed nine fours and three sixes en route to a brilliant 68 off just 29 deliveries. Shardul also received a standing ovation from Shah Rukh when he departed during the final over of the innings.

Also read: 'I was playing earlier, was leading the Indian team...': Shikhar Dhawan drops colossal 'Shubman Gill' statement

With the ball, spinners ruled the roost for the side as 9 RCB batters fell to spin bowling in the chase. KKR also brought in Suyash Sharma, an unknown young spinner, as impact player and he took three key wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy (4/15) and Sunil Narine (2/16) also enjoyed an impressive outing to crush the Royal Challengers.

Following the win, Shah Rukh entered the field and congratulated the KKR players; in the dressing room, the side's co-owner also joined in on the team celebrations. Shah Rukh asked Rinku Singh to lead the chant.

Watch:

The KKR had a disappointing start to the campaign last week when they faced a close defeat to Punjab Kings. Chasing 192 to win, the Knight Riders were 146/7 with four overs remaining when rain forced a halt in play. The match was eventually decided by DLS method as KKR felt merely 7 runs short.

The side will now return to action on April 9 when it takes on the Gujarat Titans, who are currently at the top of the table.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON