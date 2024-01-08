Watch: Shakib Al Hasan brutally slaps fan before winning Parliament elections, video sends shockwaves

Lately, Shakib Al Hasan has been making headlines more for his temper than for his cricket. The Bangladesh captain, known for videos of him vociferously confronting umpires and expressing frustration by kicking stumps, has once again found himself in hot water. This time, it happened before winning the Parliament elections when he slapped a fan. In the video, Shakib can be seen accidentally pushed by a fan, leading to an angered response as he swiftly delivers a tight slap to the individual's face. Shakib Al Hasan casts his vote at a polling station(AFP)

Reports suggest that the incident occurred at a polling station where Shakib had arrived to cast his vote. The video, while not providing a clear view of what prompted Shakib's reaction, underscores the chaotic situation as he was mobbed by people. Although the specifics of the fan's actions that angered Shakib remain unclear from the footage, it is evident that the cricketer believed he needed to assert control over the situation.

Two days ago, a viral video captured Shakib seated on a stage as fans approached him for selfies. While obliging their requests, there was a noticeable lack of enthusiasm on his face, suggesting that he may not have been too pleased with the constant selfie interruptions.

On Sunday, Shakib secured a parliamentary seat in a general election that saw him land a significant victory, despite the opposition's boycott. The 36-year-old all-rounder, who captains the national team across all formats, triumphed over his competitor with a commanding lead of over 150,000 votes in the Magura constituency, as confirmed by Abu Naser Beg, the district's chief administrator. Describing the win as a "landslide victory," Beg highlighted the remarkable support Shakib garnered.

As a candidate from the ruling Awami League party, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Shakib's success was anticipated, especially with the main opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), choosing to boycott the election. Despite the lack of immediate comments from the cricketer, there is a widespread expectation that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will secure a fifth term in power.

In the lead-up to the election, Shakib acknowledged the absence of serious obstacles but admitted feeling anxious about the competition. He emphasised the perpetual challenges, likening them to those faced in cricket, regardless of the team's size. "The competition and challenges are always there, be it a small team or big team," he remarked.

To focus on his political campaign, Shakib temporarily stepped away from cricket, brushing off concerns about his ability to balance both roles. Responding emphatically to doubts about his commitment, he queried, "Did I retire? If I haven't retired, then where does this question come from?"

Shakib's prominence extends beyond politics, as he remains the only individual to concurrently hold the number-one all-rounder ranking in all three cricket formats, according to the International Cricket Council. His journey began as a teenager when he joined the country's premier sports academy, making his international debut at 19 as a batting all-rounder in 2006.

The following year, he achieved stardom with a notable fifty against India in the World Cup, a victory cherished by Bangladeshi fans. However, alongside his cricket achievements, Shakib has gained a reputation for occasional ill-discipline, marked by a rebellious streak that included threatening a spectator with a bat and earning a three-match ban for a lewd gesture towards a television crew.