Watch: Shoaib Akhtar shares unseen video of Andrew Symonds from their trip to USA; recalls bouncer duel with all-rounder

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds' death has left the entire cricket fraternity devastated. Ever since the news broke out many extended their prayers on social media. Some even shared memorable moments spent with demised white-ball legend, who was part of Australia's golden era that won consecutive ICC Cricket World Cups in 2003, and 2007.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, one of the many cricketers who have shared the pitch with Symonds, also took some time out to remember Symonds. He prayed for his family and also shared one of his favourite memory that the two had spent while playing in New York, USA.

"I was in Sachin Tendulkar's team and being a showman and I was trying to put up a great show. So I bowled quite a lot of bouncers to Kallis (Jacques).

“So when my turn came to bat, Andrew Symonds was bowling me spin and suddenly he bowled a bouncer, which luckily didn't hit me on the head. So I told Symonds, ‘I won’t leave you', to which he responded, ‘were you not bowling bouncers as well,'” said Akhtar in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

The former Pakistan pacer also shared an unseen video of another interesting episode involving Symonds. The video was shot in 2015, when a group of ex-cricketers from around the globe had traveled to USA.

Akhtar was part of Sachin Blasters, a team led by batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, while Symonds represented Warne Blasters, which was captained by spin legend Shane Warne, who passed away earlier this year in March due to heart attack.

Memorable interaction during USA trip in 2015. I was playing for @sachin_rt and Symonds was playing for @ShaneWarne.

Its so hard to digest that him & warnie are both not with us anymore.

Symonds said "i will hit you straight into that screen that there will be fireworks in it" pic.twitter.com/Benqcrt61F — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 16, 2022

Symonds represented Australia in 26 Tests and was considered one of the best players in the limited-over formats, most notably in ODIs. He made 198 ODI appearances in which he accumulated over 5000 runs and 133 wickets.

