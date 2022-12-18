Watch: Steve Smith bizarrely sledges himself while batting during 1st Australia vs South Africa Test, video viral

Known for his quirks, Steve Smith once again entertained fans during the ongoing first Test match between South Africa and Australia, at The Gabba in Brisbane. In response to South Africa's first innings score of 152, Australia replied with 218 and Smith also played a crucial role, smacking 36 runs off 68 balls, including three fours.

Smith also had one of his moments during the 18th over, when he received a body from a delivery by Anrich Nortje and could be heard sledging himself. The batter was at 20 runs off 29 balls and exclaimed, "Have some of that Smudge!"

Also Read | 1st Test: Axar grabs 4, Kuldeep 3 as India crush Bangladesh to go 1-0 up, keep World Test Championship final hopes alive

Here is the video:

Reacting to the video, one fan replied, "Only Stevey can master an animation like this".

Meanwhile, another fan added, "Smith always in mood.."

One fan joked, "bro wants more".

"Hurts less than getting out", another quipped.

Meanwhile, former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh explained Smith's actions. Speaking on Fox Cricket, he said, "He’s got his dancing shoes on today. Hand signals, gesturing – I think it gets him going. It’s how he gets into his innings."

In the past, Smith has admitted to his quirky batting routine on Amazon Prime's documentary on the Australian men's cricket team. He said, "I do some weird stuff. I don't try to do it, it just kind of happens. I think its left pad, right pad, box, one tap in the middle, two behind my foot, look up, two behind my foot, look up, tap, good to go... Every ball".

Initially, a knock of 64 runs off 96 balls by Kyle Verreynne helped South Africa post 152 runs. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took three wickets each for Australia. Pat Cummins, Scott Boland bagged a dismissal each for the hosts. Responding to the visitors, Australia reached 218, courtesy of a knock of 92 runs off 96 balls by Travis Head. He also clobbered 13 fours and a six. Kagiso Rabada was in good form and bagged four wickets. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen, Nortje took three and two wickets respectively. Lungi Ngidi also scalped a dismissal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON