Watch: Suryakumar's ridiculous scoop six vs Zimbabwe leaves Gavaskar gobsmacked; Bharat Army has million-dollar reaction

Suryakumar Yadav is the No.1 T20I batter in the world. He proved it again on Sunday. Fireworks lit up the Melbourne Cricket Ground as Suryakumar smashed six all around the park to hand India a massive total in their last group-stage game in the T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe managed to pull things back in their favour after KL Rahul's fifty, but they had no answer to Suryakumar's ridiculous strokeplay as he mesmerised the crowd and those glued to their television sets with his unbeaten 25-ball 61. (India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022)

However, there was just one shot that stood from those six boundaries and four sixes he hit during the breathtaking knock. It was of the last ball of the innings. Richard Ngaravwent across, outside off and the India batter followed him, went down on one knee and scooped the full toss over fine leg for an unthinkable six.

Such was that shot that even former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was at the commentary box during that final over, was left gobsmacked. As his colleague claimed, "You can't do that" after Suryakumar hit that six, Gavaskar replied saying, "You and I can't, but he can and he did it again".

Bharat Army later shared the video and captioned it "1080 degree player #INDvZIM #BharatArmy."

India have already qualified for the semi-final, a spot they had missed in the 2021 T20 World Cup. South Africa's shock defeat to Netherlands ensured their qualification. They will be joined by Pakistan, who beat Bangladesh earlier in the day. A win against Zimbabwe would mean India would play against England in the semis while Pakistan will take on New Zealand.

