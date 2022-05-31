Watch: GT captain Pandya's golden reaction to 'Hardik! Hardik!' chants during open bus parade in Ahmedabad

Hardik Pandya and the rest of the Gujarat Titans took their title celebrations to the streets of Ahmedabad as they went around the city on an open bus. GT won the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in what was their debut season itself, beating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in the final that was held at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium in the city. (More IPL News)

Thousands of fans on Monday flooded the streets as the team toured the city. The Gujarat Titans players were dressed in dark blue t-shirts and blue denims. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel hosted the team as well and felicitated them.

We couldn’t have won this #SeasonOfFirsts without you, #TitansFAM 💙



We can’t thank the city police enough for ensuring our road show was a roaring success! 🙏



Love and wishes, #AavaDe😍 pic.twitter.com/uQHF6bY8ad — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 30, 2022

"Got a chance to interact with players of IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans. They presented me a bat with signatures of all squad members. The proceeds from it will be used in the education of the daughters of the state. Congratulations to all the players," the chief minister wrote on his Twitter handle.

IPL-2022 માં વિજેતા ‘ગુજરાત ટાઇટન્સ’ના ખેલાડીઓને મળી તેમની સાથે વાર્તાલાપનો અવસર ખૂબ મજાનો બની રહ્યો. ટીમના બધા જ ખેલાડીઓના હસ્તાક્ષર કરેલ બેટ તેમણે મને આપ્યું છે, જેનું ઓક્શન કરીને તેમાંથી થનાર આવક રાજ્યની દીકરીઓના શિક્ષણ માટે વાપરવામાં આવશે. સૌ ખેલાડીઓને ખૂબ-ખૂબ અભિનંદન. pic.twitter.com/gxXYycIO0l — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) May 30, 2022

GT became the first team since RR themselves in 2008 to have won the title in their debut season. On Tuesday, the team is going to Mumbai where its owners are throwing a party to celebrate the victory.

After the win, players partied at the stadium till 3am, and there was another round of celebrations at the team hotel. They went to their rooms at 6 in the morning, according to PTI.

All the families joined the players and for some like Shubman Gill, his father was present.

