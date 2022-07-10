Watch: Umran's roaring celebrations after he dismisses Jason Roy in 3rd T20I; Opener left furious as he walks back

India speedster Umran Malik appeared in his third international match when the side took on England in the final T20I of the series against England. Umran had made his debut against Ireland in a T20I last month, and picked his first wicket in the second match of the series. In the match against England, the fiery pacer gave India an early breakthrough as he dismissed opener Jason Roy on 27, taking his second international wicket.

Umran bowled a short-pitched delivery outside the off-stump, enticing the right-handed Roy to play a cut shot. However, Roy couldn't reach the line of the delivery and found an outside-edge carrying to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. While Umran followed the wicket with animated celebrations, Roy was left frustrated; the opener had a series of tough outings with the bat in the ongoing T20Is (4, 0, and 27 in three games).

Watch Umran's dismissal and the celebrations that followed:

Earlier, England had won the toss and opted to bat in the final T20I in Nottingham. India have already won the three-match series and rested a number of first-teamers for the game; Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jasprit Bumrah are resting for the Nottingham T20I.

Ravi Bishnoi, Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, and Umran entered the XI for the game.

India had won the first T20I by 50 runs and produced another dominant outing in the second, beating England by 49 runs. Former captain Virat Kohli had also made a return to the XI in the second match of the series, but had another disappointing outing as he was dismissed on 1. Eyes will be on the 33-year-old India star as he eyes a return to run-scoring in international colours.

The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series between both sides, beginning on July 12.

