Watch: Umran Malik sends stump flying with blazing fast delivery during India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I; Twitter goes crazy

Team India registered a comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka in the third T20I, clinching the three-match series 2-1 in Rajkot. The side put on a strong total of 228/5 in 20 overs, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's incredible unbeaten knock of 112 off just 51 deliveries. In turn, Sri Lanka were folded on 137 as Arshdeep Singh picked three wickets, while Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik, and Yuzvendra Chahal picked two each.

Umran turned on the heat again in the third T20I as he picked important wickets of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana in the innings; and the speedster's fierce pace was on display yet again as he sent the stumps flying with a 146kph delivery that sent Theekshana back in the dugout.

India were already on the brink of win when Umran, brought in for his third over, knocked Theekshana's stumps on his third delivery. Theekshana backed away and threw his bat at the length ball, more in hope of connecting with the delivery rather than playing an assertive shot. The Sri Lanka batter reacted late and missed the line completely, as the ball smashed the off stump.

Watch:

Umran eventually ended with figures of 2/31 in three overs; he ended the series with seven wickets to his name in three matches. During the first T20, the right-arm pacer also created the record for the fastest delivery by an Indian bowler, as he clocked 155kph to dismiss Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav smashed seven fours and nine sixes enroute to his third century in T20Is, scoring an unbeaten 112. Shubman Gill also scored an important 46 as India posted a mammoth total in Rajkot. This was India's 10th successive home series win in T20Is, and first under Hardik Pandya's captaincy.

The side will return to action in the ODI series that begins January 10; the series will see the return of India's big three – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, with Rohit to lead the side.

