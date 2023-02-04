'Cheap copy': Cricket Pakistan's 'New Mr. 360' post for Babar Azam batting video irks Suryakumar Yadav fans - Watch

As batters, Babar Azam and Suryakumar Yadav are poles apart. One is a maverick, the other all class. One tries to bat in within the confined of traditional batting, while the other is a complete opposite. Babar is an all-format player, the captain of his team, while Suryakumar, after excelling in T20Is is trying to cement his place in ODIs and now Tests. Babar has time and again been compared to Virat Kohli, while SKY has earned the nickname ' The Modern-Day Mr. 360 degree' due to his exploits and ability to play shots out of the box. The flicks, the lap, the ramp shot and what not… Suryakumar has been bossing them all.

In a short time, Surya has earned himself a massive fan-following. Everytime he is due to walk in next and a wicket fall, the crowd erupts and welcomes him to the wicket. That's the status Suryakumar Yadav has reached less than 2 years after making his India debut. Babar, meanwhile, has his own legion of fans but also got detractors criticising his batting. Cricket fans never shy away from acknowledging a great batter, even if he/she represents an opposition team. People from Pakistan have spoken highly of Suryakumar, while a section of Indian cricket followers has praised Babar for his batting.

However, one particular post from Cricket Pakistan on their captain Babar Azam hasn't settled well with fans. The official handle shared a video of Babar batting in the nets playing certain unorthodox shot, with the caption 'Babar Azam, the new Mr 360'. In the video, Babar could be seen playing a few scoops over fine leg and a few more, but it was enough to irk users, especially fans of SKY.

Here are some of the reactions:

Suryakumar won the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year award, while Babar took the same prize in ODIs. After a stellar 2022, which saw Surya amass a 1164 runs in 31 matches at an average of 46.56 and strike-rate of 187.43, including two centuries in a span of three months. He became just the second batter to make more than 1000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is and ended the year as the highest run-getter.

Babar on the other hand bagged two ICC awards, including the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy. Babar’s numbers made for a fine reading across all formats. In 2022, Babar amassed 1184 Test runs at a shade under 70, 679 at 85 in ODI cricket, and led his side to the T20 World Cup semi-final in Australia, making 735 runs at a strike rate of 123 across the year in the format.

