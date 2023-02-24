Watch: Hasan Ali runs for cover after Babar Azam scares him with bat in hand, throws it later in anger during PSL match

Peshawar Zalmi slumped to their second defeat of the Pakistan Super League 8 losing to Islamabad United by six wickets in Karachi's National Stadium on Thursday. Babar Azam's half-century went on vain as the United chased down Zalmi's target of 157 rather comprehensively, sealing the match even before 15 overs could be bowled. Babar's lone effort of 75 was overshadowed by sparkling fifty by Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, whose blitzkrieg of 62 from 31 balls including 7 fours and 4 sixes stole the show and gave Zalmi a much-needed win – their second of the tournament so far.

Babar, meanwhile, was left licking his wounds although he did seem to enjoy himself while batting. During an over, while facing Hasan Ali, Babar took off for a single when he decided to have a banter with his Pakistan teammates. In the middle of the run with Hasan in his way, Babar scared the pacer by lifting his bat and pretending to hit him, forcing Ali to run for cover. It was a hilarious moment caught on camera. In the end, both players had an evening to remember as Hasan bagged 3/35 and was adjudged Player of the Match.

"I wasn't saying much to him. I was just trying to compete with him because everyone knows that since he is making a comeback, he would put in extra effort. He wasn't in the best of forms but the way he bowled tonight, it shows that he is getting his rhythm back. I was having a bit of interaction with him, trying to put him under pressure but I guess it didn't work," Babar opened up on the conversation he had with Hasan during the post-match press conference.

Hasan, meanwhile, who has been in and out of the Pakistan team due to fitness and form, more so was glad he could contribute to his team's success. "I kept believing in myself and worked hard to get back. The first over didn't go to plan but I came back well. Thanks to the management for always backing me and telling me I am a tiger. I would also like to thank my wife who keeps pushing me and believing in me. When I got the ball in my second spell, the credit goes to Shadab for believing me and giving the ball after a poor first over," he said.

In another moment, Babar was left furious with himself and slammed his bat on the ground in frustration. Babar was miffed with the fact that he could only conjure a single off the last ball of the innings bowled by Rumman Raees after the ball hit the toe end of his bat and rolled over to deep mid-wicket for just a one.

"We had a good start and executed our plans till then, but we lost back to back wickets. Hasan Ali bowled well and we lost the momentum. We tried to get it back but it was too late and we didn't get any partnerships. This was a 180-200 wicket. We are starting well but are not finishing strongly and that is an area we need to work on. But there are positives especially with the way Haris is batting in the powerplay. I started well but didn't finish the way I would have liked, it would have been different if there was a proper batter to support me at the other end," Babar said after losing the match.

