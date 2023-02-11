Watch: Ravi Shastri, Irfan Pathan test Mark Waugh's catching skills after his criticism of Kohli drop, Smith's nightmare

Australia had a chance of ending Day 2 with an eighth wicket, a rather prized dismissal of the dangerous Ravindra Jadeja when a ripper from Nathan Lyon took the edge and carried to Steve Smith at slip before the Aussie made a costly drop. It was Smith's third drop in the innings, and second for the day after having dropped Rohit Sharma in the India skipper penultimate ball. Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh, who had earlier criticised Virat Kohli for his dropped opportunities at slip on Day 1, was trolled mercilessly by ex-India cricketers Ravi Shastri and Irfan Pathan after Smith's nightmare. (India vs Australia Live Score 1st Test Day 3)

It happened before the start of the third day when Waugh, Shastri and Pathan had assembled to talk about what had unfolded on Day 2 and give a lookahead into the match as India aim to add to their lead of 144 runs. The presenter of Star Sports then queried Waugh in what was being talked about in Australian media. While the ex-Aussie cricketer had no answer, Pathan picked up a ball and threw it straight at Waugh, who comfortably caught it.

Shastri immediately poked fun at the Aussie saying, "That is what was missing," referring to Smith's blunder at slip. "You've got to take it with one hand...you're the expert, bro," Shastri added.

Waugh then gave his view on Smith's dropped opportunities. "Disappointing that he dropped three catches. It is very unusual. He is one of the greatest slip fielders in the world. I critiqued Kohli earlier and now it is Smith.

Earlier on Day 1, Waugh had criticised Kohli for dropping two catches during Australia's first innings, handing extra life to Smith and Peter Handscomb.

“It’s like he doesn’t think the ball will come to him, looks away from the game,” former Test batter Mark Waugh had said in commentary.

“You have got to read the play. You have got to pretend you are actually batting when you are fielding at first slip to the spinners. Your legs have to be lot closer to be able to move quickly. Kohli was very high-up in his position. Should have stayed down a bit. He should have done a little bit better. Almost as if he wasn’t expecting it."

