'Batting before Virat Kohli…': Australia legend pays the ultimate 'good Test batter' tribute to Rohit Sharma after ton

Australia did put up a fight, picking six wickets on Day 2, three of which came during the first session, giving them a chance at an opportunity of restricting the mighty Indian side to a low total. But captain Rohit Sharma seemed to be batting on a different surface. Much like in the Chennai Test two years back, Rohit waged a lone battle against the opposition to score a record century as India took a huge first-innings lead. Australia legend Ian Chappell paid the ultimate tribute to the India skipper, but with a staggering 'Virat Kohli' theory. (India vs Australia Live Score 1st Test Day 3)

Rohit reached his ninth Test century in 171 balls and his first as the captain of the Indian Test side. He, in fact, became the only ever Indian captain to score a century across formats and the fourth overall. He eventually finished with a knock of 120 runs off 212 deliveries, enough to single-handedly take India past Australia's first-innings total of 177.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo after the end of the proceedings on Day 2, Chappell hailed Rohit as a 'good Test batter' but felt that he achieved it after he was elevated in the batting order and placed ahead of Kohli. He also believes that the role of captaincy instilled a a bit of "responsibility" in him.

"Batting before Virat Kohli has made a big difference to him (Rohit Sharma). I think batting after Kohli made a bit of a problem for him. But I think also taking on the captaincy and realizing that you've got to be responsible for everything that happens, I think that's made a big difference, and he's turned into a truly good Test batter," he said.

"A very, very good knock from Rohit Sharma," he added. "He basically showed the way to the rest of the Indian players, indicating that this is the way he would like them to play. He was much more restrained today. It was a real Test match knock from him."

Rohit however wasn't the only batter to trouble Australia. Ravindra Jadeja, who picked a five-wicket haul on Day 1, returned to score a half-century as India took their lead to 144 runs at the close of Day 2 with three wickets in hand and the all-rounder still on 66* off 170.

