Watch: 'Feels like he's still captain' - Virat Kohli addresses Team India huddle ahead of England's innings in 5th Test

Team India put on a strong score of 416 in the first innings as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (146) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (104) smashed centuries, while captain Jasprit Bumrah pulled out an absolute carnage against Stuart Broad on Day 2. Bumrah broke Brian Lara's record for most runs in an over in the longest format of the game, as Broad conceded 35 runs in six deliveries. By lunch, Bumrah had also given India a breakthrough, removing Alex Lees on 6.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bumrah is leading the Indian team in the absence of full-time captain Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out of the Edgbaston Test after testing positive for Covid-19. This is Bumrah's first-ever appearance as a skipper for India; however, he is hardly alone when it comes to leadership experience around him.

Also read: Watch: Absolute carnage from Jasprit Bumrah as India captain slams Stuart Broad for most expensive over in Test history

Former captain Virat Kohli is the part of Indian XI against England, and it was he who addressed the Indian team in the huddle before it took to the field for England's first innings on Day 2.

Watch:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many fans on Twitter also noted Kohli addressing the huddle, and praised the former India captain on assisting Bumrah in the leadership role.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, India began the Day 2 proceedings on 338/7 and Ravindra Jadeja completed his century soon after the resumption of the day. James Anderson eventually dismissed Jadeja on 104, and further ended the innings with a five-wicket haul, registering impressive figures of 5/60 in 21.5 overs.

Broad's most expensive over in Test history also came during the first session. The figures throughout the over read; 4, 5wd, 6nb, 4, 4, 4, 6, 1. Interestingly, Broad also holds the unwanted record for most expensive over in T20Is, conceding six sixes off as many deliveries during the inaugural T20 World Cup against India's Yuvraj Singh in 2007.

By lunch on Day 2, England were 16/1. Earlier, the hosts' captain Ben Stokes had won the toss and opted to bowl.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON