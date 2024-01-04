Watch: Virat Kohli and India cut short celebrations, run to Dean Elgar after his final Test knock in brilliant gesture

Day 1 of the second Test between India and South Africa ended up being a nightmare for batters from both sides. South Africa were the first to bear the brunt of the pitch as Mohammed Siraj's career-best figures of 6/15 led the way in India bundling the hosts out for a record-low score of 55. Dean Elgar had said that he will retire from international cricket after the second Test against India(PTI)

India seemed set to build a giant lead in the early stages of the third session with Virat Kohli three runs away from his half-century and KL Rahul seemingly getting set. This was after a quickfire partnership of 55 off 75 balls between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. However, India incredibly went from being 153/4 to 153 all out in the 34th and 35th overs of their innings, thus bringing South Africa back out to bat again.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

It meant that Dean Elgar, South Africa's stand-in captain who is retiring from international cricket after this Test, came out to bat for his second innings of the match, and the last innings of his international career, on Day 1 itself. The left-hander chopped a Siraj delivery back onto his stumps in the first innings. He ended up being applauded off the field on the first day as well after falling to Mukesh Kumar dismissed him for 12 runs. It was a typical Mukesh Kumar delivery. The key here was the fact that he came around the wicket. His nagging line and length meant Elgar had little option but to play at it. The ball straightened ever so slightly instead of coming in with the angle to find the outside edge of Elgar's bat and Kohli did the rest in the slip cordon. Catching has been immaculate from both sides in this Test.

After taking the catch, Kohli gestured towards the dressing room and bowed down as if to suggest a plan had worked out perfectly for them but quickly realised it was the last time Elgar was walking back to the pavilion in Test cricket.

Kohli and the rest of the Indian cricketers cut short their celebrations. Siraj was the first to run to Elgar to shake hands and pat him on the back. Kohli followed. The former India skipper gave him a tight hug. Then came Bumrah followed by others before Elgar then walked off to a standing ovation from the Newlands crowd.

VIDEO: Kohli leads India's grand gesture for Dean Elgar in IND vs SA 2nd Test

Elgar's decision to bat first after winning the toss was called into question by a few after South Africa collapsed in 23.2 overs. However, the 36-year-old, who is standing in for the injured Temba Bavuma as skipper of the team, has stated that he doesn't think he made the wrong decision.

"I would still stick to batting first after seeing how the wicket has played," Elgar told reporters after the day's play. South Africa went to the close on 62 for three in their second innings, having earlier dismissed India for 153 on the record-breaking opening day in Cape Town. "I would take 100 (victory target) all day. When our bowlers click they can rip through any batting lineup and on this wicket that is possible," said Elgar.