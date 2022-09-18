Watch: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya flaunt their 'swag' with flawlessly-synced dance move, win fans' hearts in viral video

Team India will return to action in the shortest format of the game on September 19 when the side takes on Australia in the first of three T20Is in Mohali. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will be aiming for a strong outing in the series after a disappointing performance in the 2022 Asia Cup, where the side was knocked out in the Super 4 stage. However, even as India didn't make the final of the continental tournament, there was a glaring positive for the side – Virat Kohli's return to run-scoring.

The star Indian batter smashed 276 runs in five matches at a brilliant strike rate of 147.59, and will be aiming to continue on the new-found patch of run-scoring in the Australia T20Is. During his multiple innings in the Asia Cup, Kohli showed various glimpses of his return to form, and it seems the Indian batter has returned to positive space off the field as well; on Sunday, Kohli was seen dancing alongside fellow teammate Hardik Pandya, as the duo attempted to sync their steps.

The fans were in awe of the duo's ‘swag’.

While Kohli made a comeback to the Indian after over a month-long break from international cricket, Pandya, too, had made himself unavailable for almost half-a-year after the T20 World Cup in 2021. Pandya took this time to make a recovery from injury and made a scintillating comeback in the 2022 Indian Premier League, where he led Gujarat Titans to the title.

Following his consistent performances, Pandya returned to the Indian team in both, ODIs and T20Is, and had also captained the Indian team in two T20Is against Ireland in June.

The all-rounder is one of the integral parts of the Indian playing XI in both formats of the game, and is widely seen as one of the side's main players for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

