Watch: Virat Kohli's incredible act for CSK fresher who inflicted bizarre dismissal in IPL 2023 tie has internet talking

Virat Kohli is the second highest run-getter against Chennai Super Kings in IPL history. And no other batters has scored as many runs at a single venue in IPL as Kohli has amassed in Chinnaswamy. Combine the two for in run-chase scenario and Kohli becomes the most formidable batter in the RCB line-up for MS Dhoni's men. And with the sublime start that he has had in IPL 2023, the India star was expected to continue the same on Monday night, but it unfortunately ended in a bizarre dismissal for six runs in the very first over of the innings. But his incredible act for the bowler, a CSK fresher, after the match had internet talking. Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli(PTI)

Kohli had started off with a boundary in the first over where Dhoni had handed the responsibility to Akash Singh, who was playing his second game in his IPL career. However, in the fourth ball, the back of a length delivery took the inside edge of the bat as Kohli swung hard at it, hit his shoes and bounced off it to rattle the stumps. The former RCB skipper was left numb as he stood there for a while before he walked towards the dug out with his head down in sheer disappointment. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, his wife, who was in the stands, was left at loss of words.

Akash Singh, the 20-year-old bowler from Rajasthan, was elated to have picked the biggest wicket of his career and only the third in his IPL career.

After the match, when Dhoni was having a word with Sanjay Manjrekar in the post-match presentation assessing CSK's performance in the game, Kohli was spotted having an intense chat with Akash as the right-arm pacer listened to the modern-era great. The incredible act from Kohli was hailed by many on Twitter.

Akash had gone unsold at the IPL 2023 auction last December and was only picked by CSK as a replacement for Mukesh Choudhary, for a base price of INR 20 lakh. Heading into the IPL, all he had managed was nine T20 appearances in domestic circuit where he picked seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.87. He had made his debut in T20s for Rajasthan in 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before he was picked in India's U19 World Cup campaign who had finished as runners-up in 2020 in South Africa. He later moved from Rajasthan to Nagaland ahead of the 2022-23 domestic season.

