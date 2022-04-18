Watch: Virat Kohli jumps in joy, screams in front of David Warner in wild celebrations during RCB vs DC IPL 2022 match

To all the cricket fans who were doubting Virat Kohli's aggression. Newsflash, he's still pretty much got it. If you felt there's been a dip in Kohli's mannerisms, animated self, or he's stopped expressing himself they way he did as captain, banish those thoughts right away. Kohli is equally hungry and still wears his heart on his sleeves. He was once again at his loud and expressive best during the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Saturday when the 2016 runner-ups got a review right against DC opener David Warner.

The incident took place in the 12 over of DC's innings. Wanindu Hasaranga had appealed for a leg before call against Warner, who missed the switch hit and the ball skidded and rapped the batter on his pads. Initially given not out, Kohli convinced captain Faf du Plessis to go for the review and he did. The replay showed three reds, forcing the umpire to change his decision.

However, the moment OUT appeared on the big screen, Kohli started celebrating wildly. He ran towards the umpire and Warner who were standing next to each other before jumping and screaming in front of them in delight. Kohli missed out with the bat scoring 12 off 14 before getting run out, but his captaincy acumen came in handy for RCB.

Warner's dismissal came at a crucial point for RCB. The Capitals, in chase of 190, were struggling to get off the blocks and having reached 94/1 in 11.2 overs, the pressure of the required rate was mounting. With Prithvi Shaw dismissed early and Mitchell Marsh's inability to get going could have forced Warner to play the switch hit. Warner's wicket for 66 off 38 balls came at the right time for Hasaranga and RCB, who went on to win the match by 16 runs.