Watch: Virat Kohli left awestruck by Deepak Hooda's falling ramp shot in IND vs PAK Super 4 clash; video goes viral

Pakistan beat India by five wickets as they chased down the target of 182 with a ball to spare in the Asia Cup 'Super 4' game on Sunday. For two crucial points, Pakistan relied heavily on Mohammed Rizwan, who anchored the Pakistan innings with his 71 off 51 deliveries. At the other end, Nawaz produced a destructive 42 off 20 balls, while Khushdil Shah (14 not out) and Asif Ali (16) made sure Pakistan got over the line in Dubai.

For India, Virat Kohli hit 60 off 44 before being run out in the final over. His crucial innings helped India survive a middle-order stutter and post a competitive 181-7 after being put in to bat first. The star batter reached his 32nd half-century in 36 balls with a fine six off pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain.

Kohli, who showed glimpses of his old self, was also active at the non-striker's end. In the 18th over, Deepak Hooda countered Hasnain's short delivery with a ramp shot, which almost had the Indian being knocked down to the ground. Hooda was quick to guide it over the wicketkeeper's head for a one-bounce four. A bemused Kohli at the other end immediately appreciated the shot.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma and his opening partner KL Rahul put on 54 runs in the powerplay. Rohit fell after scoring 28 off 16 balls in the sixth over, which followed Rahul (28) perishing in the next over and Mohammad Nawaz getting rid of the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav for 13.

Kohli, however, kept the scoreboard ticking as Rishabh Pant was out for 14 and Hardik Pandya departed for a second-ball duck. In the end, Ravi Bishnoi hit two boundaries as Fakhar Zaman faltered twice in the deep, which included a dropped catch that gifted India a boundary.

After the game, Kohli talked about his extended lean patch, which had experts questioning his future with the Indian side.

"I never really paid attention to these critics," said Kohli in the post-match press conference. "Played 14 years and it doesn't happen by chance. People have their opinion but that doesn't change my happiness."

Kohli said he was made to feel welcome in the team, as he missed India's white-ball tour of West Indies and Zimbabwe. "Took time away and it's given me a relaxation that it's not be all and end all of life."

