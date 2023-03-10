Watch: Virat Kohli left shellshocked, speechless as India end DRS drought, crush Khawaja's 200 dream in 4th Test vs AUS

Australia opener Usman Khawaja's incredible century knock in the fourth Test against India finally came to an end during the third session of Day 2, when Axar Patel broke through his defence on the first ball post tea. Axar, who had bowled 20 overs in the innings, bowled a rather straight delivery to Khawaja and as the opener attempted to nudge it towards the on-side, he surprisingly missed the line of the delivery and is struck right in front of the stumps.

After the umpire dismissed Indian appeals, Axar, alongside stand-in captain Cheteshwar Pujara and wicketkeeper KS Bharat, had a brief discussion before Pujara signalled for DRS. The review showed that the ball would've indeed hit the stumps, as Khawaja's gritty stay at the crease came to an end; the opener scored an exceptional 180 off 422 deliveries, creating the Australian record for longest innings on Indian soil (in terms of deliveries faced).

Also read: Usman Khawaja goes past Smith, Border, Hayden in single innings for incredible Australian record vs India

It seemed, however, that Virat Kohli didn't believe Khawaja was out at the time, and as the replays of the giant screen showed otherwise, the India star's reaction was priceless.

Watch the reaction from the India batter:

Khawaja had held one end as wickets continued to fall on the other for a large part of the Australian innings. The opener forged a brilliant 208-run stand alongside all-rounder Cameron Green, who also notched up a maiden century knock on Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test. Green scored 114 off 170 deliveries in an aggressive stay at the crease, as he hit 18 fours throughout his innings.

Earlier, Australia had won the toss and opted to bat at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Steve Smith-led Australian side booked a berth in the final of the World Test Championship last week when the side defeated India by nine wickets in Indore. India, meanwhile, still require a win to secure a direct passage to the final of the tournament; in case the series ends 2-1, India will hope for New Zealand to prevent a 0-2 clean-sweep loss against Sri Lanka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON