Watch: Virat Kohli picks 1st international wicket in 9 years; his unmissable exchange with Anushka takes the cake

It seems Virat Kohli can do no wrong. After a series of solid performances with the bat that saw Kohli smashing two centuries and four half-centuries in the 2023 World Cup, the 35-year-old Team India star is off-the-mark with the ball as well. Kohli took his first wicket of the tournament as he dismissed Netherlands captain Scott Edwards in the 25th over of the Dutch innings to further solidify India's position in their final group game. Netherlands were handed a mammoth target of 411 after Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul smashed brilliant centuries. Virat Kohli (R) and Anushka Sharma react after India star picks a wicket during the 2023 WC match vs Netherlands(Hotstar)

Interestingly, the last time Kohli took a wicket in international cricket was also in an ICC tournament; he had picked a wicket during the semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup against West Indies. On Sunday, Kohli took a wicket in his second over; it wasn't particularly a wicket-taking delivery, as Kohli had bowled down the leg side. If Edwards had let the ball go, it would have been signalled wide.

Edwards attempted for easy runs behind the wicketkeeper but couldn't edge the ball to perfection; instead, a faint edge is carried to KL Rahul who made no mistake behind the stumps to help Kohli get a breakthrough in the Dutch innings. Following the wicket, Kohli couldn't help but pass a chuckle as he looked up towards wife Anushka Sharma, who also laughed with him.

Earlier, Kohli had scored a strong 51 in India's innings; he looked on course for a record-breaking 50th ODI century but was dismissed as he made space for a cut shot against Roelof van der Merwe. The Indian batter failed to connect his bat with the ball and was bowled.

Regardless, the knock ensured Kohli retook the top spot in the list of highest run-getters in the 2023 World Cup so far, with 594 runs to his name in nine innings.

India are already through to the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup and will face New Zealand in the knock-out match on November 15. The semi-final takes place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where India had lifted their last World Cup title over 12 years ago.

