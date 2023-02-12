Watch: Kohli, Jadeja break into Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step in middle of 1st AUS Test, video viral

Team India made a dominating start to their campaign in the Border-Gavaskar series. The Rohit Sharma-led side beat Australia by an innings and 123 runs in Nagpur on Saturday, wrapping up the opening Test in only two and a half days. With the win, India took an early 1-0 lead in the four-match series while increasing their chances of making the World Test Championship final.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Such was the dominance from the Indian side that even the players were in a much relaxed mode during the innings break on Day 3 at the VCA Stadium. And it was visibly noticed from reaction of former India captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as they were seen showing off their dance moves.

After India were folded for 400 runs in their first innings, with a huge 223-run lead, few of the players had quickly assembled on the field to kick off the proceedings for Australia's second innings. And while waiting for the captain and few other players, Kohli was seen attempting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step from his new movie 'Pathan'. Jadeja too joined him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: 'It's beyond my understanding. Sad to see…': Rohit Sharma slams 'pitch talk' in response to Ashwin's dig at Australia

Watch the video below…

Talking about the match, India did not take much time in wrapping up the match. All they needed was just one single session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If Jadeja was the star bowler for India in the first innings with his 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, Ashwin was the wrecker-in-chief in the second innings as he ran riot through the Aussie top-order, picking his 31st five-wicket haul while also scripting a plethora of records.

India folded Australia for just 91 runs in the second innings to win the match. Earlier, Australia had managed only 177 runs in the first innings after opting to bat first.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON