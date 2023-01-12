Watch: Virat Kohli's absolutely shocked reaction as Sri Lanka batter smashes Umran Malik for incredible six in 2nd ODI

India took on Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the series in Kolkata, as the visitors opted to bat at the iconic Eden Gardens. The Indian team had registered a dominant 67-run victory in the first ODI and will be aiming at kickstarting the year in the fifty-over format with a series win. Sri Lanka got off to a decent start in their do-or-die game of the series, and their star batter Kusal Mendis left India's Virat Kohli stunned during his innings as he took on speedster Umran Malik.

During the 16th over of the innings, Mendis got under Umran's short-pitched delivery and tonked it away over deep fine leg boundary for an incredible six; such was the shot that even Virat Kohli couldn't hide his shock. Kohli put the hand on his mouth as he gasped while looking at the ball sailing into the stands.



Mendis' stay at the crease, however, didn't last long as he was dismissed in the very next over by Kuldeep Yadav, who had bowled his first over of the innings then. He scored 34 off as many deliveries.

Kuldeep came in place of Yuzvendra Chahal for the second ODI, which remained India's only change in the playing XI. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan team handed a debut to batter Nuwanidu Fernando, who scored a valiant half-century before being run out by Shubman Gill.

Earlier, in the first ODI, the Indian team posted a mammoth score of 373/7 in fifty overs after Virat Kohli smashed his 45th century, while Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70) also made important contributions. In turn, Sri Lanka could only reach 306 losing eight wickets, as their captain Dasun Shanaka remained unbeaten on 106.

The third and final match of the series will be played in Kanpur, following which the Indian team take on New Zealand in another three-match ODI series.

