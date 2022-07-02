Watch: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction after Ravindra Jadeja celebrates century with sword celebration against England

Ravindra Jadeja continued his rich vein of form in international cricket as he slammed his third century in whites in the rescheduled fifth Test against England. Resuming from his overnight score of 83, the left-handed all-rounder reached the triple-figure mark with a boundary against Matty Potts. What followed was an expected sword celebration at Edgbaston. (India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 2)

There was a roar of applause from the spectators as Jadeja dished out his trademark celebration. The Indian camp was on cloud nine with Virat Kohli being his animated self. He was spotted cheering for Jadeja alongside teammates Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill.

Jadeja, who scored 104 off 194 deliveries, became only the fourth Indian to hit two Test centuries in a calendar year while batting at No. 7 or lower. He joined former captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni and spin great Harbhajan Singh on the list.

After Jadeja's departure, Jasprit Bumrah smacked an unbeaten knock of 31 runs off 16 balls (four fours and two sixes) to help India post 416. On Day 1, India faced a major top-order collapse and were reeling at 98 for five. But Rishabh Pant had other plans and produced a masterclass to help India stage a comeback. The wicketkeeper-batter slammed 146 runs off 111 balls, including 19 fours and four sixes.

Leading 2-1, the visitors will be aiming to build on their tempo and clinch the series.

