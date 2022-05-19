Watch: Virat Kohli teases Rashid Khan by copying his 'snake shot', says 'Ye bhaisaab alag hi khelte hain'

Gujarat Titans are being led by Rashid Khan in the spin department but the star Afghanistan tweaker has also shone with the willow amidst a fresh IPL spell with the tournament entrants. Rashid has so far claimed 16 wickets from as many games at an economy rate of 6.87 this season. He may not be among the leading wicket-takers but the leg-spinner has chipped in with some crucial cameos including a match-winning 31* off just 11 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Rashid, who has been working on his batting in the last two years, made waves with his stroke-play that featured some unorthodox hits termed as 'snake' shots by the Afghanistan cricketer. As the Titans take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, Rashid shared a hilarious clip with Virat Kohli, who can be seen imitating the 'snake' shot in a practice session.

"Ye bhaisaab alag hi khelte hain. Gun shot maartein hain," Kohli said in the video before the two players burst into laughter. "Even Virat Kohli bhai knows about my (snake emoji) ya (gun emoji) shot," wrote Rashid as the caption.

Rashid had smacked three sixes in four balls off South African left-arm quick Marco Jansen. With 196 needed for victory, Titans slipped to 140-5 but Rashid (31) joined Rahul Tewatia (40) to turn the match on its head. The pair put on an unbeaten stand of 59 off 24 deliveries to get their team past the finish line.

"I call it the Snake Shot. When a snake bites someone it springs back. When the ball is too full, I can't finish the shot completely. My body position doesn't allow me to finish the shot. If I try to do that, I can't generate the power. So I have worked on it a lot and strengthened my wrists for it," Rashid had told Titans captain Hardik Pandya after the match in a video posted by IPL on Twitter.

In the post-match presentation, Rashid had talked about planning the last over with his batting partner Tewatia. "I just told Tewatia that we have given 25 in the last over with one of our best bowlers bowling and I told him that we needed to have that belief and not panic, anything is possible. Just stay there, keep your shape and hit it strong and that was the plan."

Titans have had a dream run in their debut season so far. They have amassed 20 points from 13 games and are already assured of a top spot in the league standings. Bangalore, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag this season, registering seven wins and six losses to occupy the fifth spot with 14 points from 13 matches.

Kohli himself has had a below-par season with the bat. The former Bangalore skipper has managed only one fifty in 13 innings this season and scored three ducks despite playing without the burden of captaincy. The star India batter has gathered 236 runs so far in the 10-team tournament.

