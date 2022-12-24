Watch: Virat Kohli yells in aggressive celebration after Rishabh Pant's lightning-quick stumping in IND vs BAN 2nd Test

Team India's star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant produced yet another brilliant moment behind the stumps, as he showed lightning-quick reflexes to stump-out Nurul Hasan during Day 3 of the second Test against Bangladesh. Nurul had been going strong during his innings, scoring 31 off 28 deliveries in a counter-attacking knock before Axar Patel eventually outfoxed the batter. Inviting the batter to play a defensive shot, Axar pitched the length slightly up; however, the ball moved away quickly from the right-hander as Pant carried it with perfection before dislodging the bails.

Nurul's was Bangladesh's seventh wicket in the innings as India continued to make inroads on Day 3 of the Test. As soon as Pant dislodged the bails to force the dismissal, India's Virat Kohli yelled ‘come on!’ in jubilation.

Watch the dismissal here:

Pant is enjoying a brilliant outing in the second Test of the series; with the bat, the young wicketkeeper-batter made an important contribution of 93 as he bailed the Indian innings after a series of early setbacks. Pant came to bat with India reeling at 72/3, and even though Virat Kohli was later dismissed for the side's fourth wicket, Pant forged an important stand with Shreyas Iyer (87) to bail India out of trouble.

This was Pant's sixth score in the nineties, however, having smashed five centuries in his Test career so far. The wicketkeeper-batter had been enduring significant criticism over his white-ball form coming into the Test series, but remained undeterred with the outside noise to produce a fine performance for the side.

India are leading the two-Test series 1-0, having registered a dominant 188-run victory in the first match in Chattogram. The side is currently at the second spot in the World Test Championship and has a chance to further strengthen their claim to the position with a win in Dhaka.

