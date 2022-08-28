Watch: Wasim Akram furious as broadcaster messes up Pakistan's Asia Cup Playing XI vs India - 'It's not a small mistake'

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram was on Sunday left furious at the broadcasters for flashing the wrong playing XI for the Pakistan side before the start blockbuster match against India at the Dubai International Stadium in Asia Cup 2022. India had won the toss and had opted to bowl against their arch-rivals, in their first meeting in international cricket since their heartbreaking 10-wicket loss at the 2021 T20 World Cup opener at the very same venue. (India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022)

Akram was elated with the playing XI that Pakistan named, or what he was made aware of by the team's batting coach Mohammad Yousuf before the start of the game, as admitted by him. However, when he took at look at what the broadcasters flashed on the screen, he was left furious that Pakistan picked Hasan Ali over Shahnawaz Dahani.

"I am very happy with the Pakistan XI. I wanted Shahnawaz Dahani...Hasan Ali is playing, Rauf is playing. I though Dahani is playing, but obviously he is not in the team. Guys are you sure this is the playing XI. Obviously I was wrong. I was told by Yousuf that Dahani is playing. So if the batting coach does not know there is something wrong somewhere," he said.

TV presenter Mayanti Langer, a few minutes later, told Akram about the error and the veteran fast bowler lashed out at the broadcasters yet again.

"Don't keep me happy, keep that guy happy who is putting the wrong team out there guys. It's a big game, it's not a small mistake. It's fine now," he added.

Pakistan picked three fast bowlers and two spinners with Naseem Shah making his debut in the India game, as revealed by captain Babar Azam after the toss.

"We would have also been bowling first, but this is not in our hands. We will look to make a big score and see. Three fast bowlers, two spinners and a debut for Naseem Shah. There are a few new faces, and some old faces in that Indian team. We are trying to give it our best," he said.

India, on the other hand, picked Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant for the game, while also picking three pacers and two spinners.

