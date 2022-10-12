Watch: 'Would've definitely been LBW' - Wade's hilarious remark from behind-the-stumps after Adam Zampa bowls full toss

Australia faced England in the second T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday, as both sides prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Aaron Finch-led side is the defending champion at the marquee tournament but faced a narrow 9-run loss in the first match of the series against arch-rivals England in Perth. Chasing a 209-run target, Australia could only reach 200/9 in 20 overs.

In the second match of the series – played at Manuka Oval – Australia won the toss and invited England to bat first. During the eighth over of the game, however, a rather hilarious incident took place as Matthew Wade made a funny remark towards Adam Zampa as the latter bowled a full toss to Harry Brook.

Also read: Watch: Rayudu, Sheldon Jackson involved in heated fight during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game; umpires, players intervene

Following the delivery, Wade said, “Yep, that would have definitely been LB Zampy boy” from behind the stumps.

Watch:

Matthew Wade offering some thoughts behind the stumps 🤠#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/7W9xlDoCez — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 12, 2022

Brook had flicked the delivery from Zampa towards the fielder at mid-on for a single.

This is both, Australia and England's final bilateral series before the World Cup that begins on October 16. Both sides are also placed in the same group in the competition and will meet on October 28.

Earlier, former Australia captain Michael Clarke was critical of Australia's decision to sideline Steve Smith for the opening game of the series. Incidentally, Smith also remains absent from the playing XI in the second T20I.

“Like, they took Steve Smith to Western Australia. Flew him to Perth to make him 12th man - that’s not right,” Clarke had said, as quoted by FOX Sports Australia.

“And don’t tell me Steve Smith has to bat No.3 or No.4. If he opens the batting, he will be the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup. He’s still that good a player."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON