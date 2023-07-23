Watch: 'Yes, boy' - Virat Kohli's magnificent gesture after Mukesh Kumar picks maiden Test wicket vs West Indies

It was a special day for India debutant Mukesh Kumar, as he picked his maiden Test wicket during the second and final match of the series against West Indies on Saturday. Incidentally, he dismissed fellow Windies debutant – Kirk McKenzie – for his first wicket in the longest format of the game. Mukesh had received his maiden Test call-up for the Windies tour, and received his maiden cap for the Trinidad game as he replaced an injured Shardul Thakur in the playing XI. Virat Kohli celebrates with Mukesh Kumar (centre) after the latter's maiden Test wicket(Twitter)

Mukesh bowled a length delivery outside off to the left-handed McKenzie, who had made an attacking start to Day 3 for the Windies. The West Indies star attempted a late cut but completely missed the line, nicking the ball to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. Mukesh looked naturally ecstatic at the dismissal, and received a hug from Virat Kohli as the other Indian teammates gathered around him to celebrate the dismissal.

Watch:

The dismissal was immediately followed by rain that stopped play for over a hour, as early lunch was taken on the third day.

Mukesh had received the call-up after an impressive outing in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal, where he took 22 wickets in five matches for the side. He also represented the Delhi Capitals in the 2023 Indian Premier League and received praise from the side's coach Ricky Ponting.

It was clearly an emotional moment for Mukesh after he recieved his Test cap from Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of the first day of the Test. In a chat with BCCI following the day's play, Mukesh also revealed his conversation with his mother over his debut.

“My mother told me to stay happy all the time. Keep moving forward. She said her blessings are always with me. For her, all that she wants me to do is keep improving and getting better,” an emotional Mukesh said in a video shared by BCCI.

“This moment is very important for me. I can’t explain how happy I am. I made the debut in the morning and in the evening, I am talking to my mother. I am not able to understand what to say.

“Today I got his cap (No 308) from Ashwin bhai. This is the most important day of my life."

