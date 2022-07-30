Watch: Yuvraj Singh congratulates Shubman Gill after India-West Indies ODIs, asks IPL breakout star to wish him too

Shubman Gill was at his best in the third ODI as India defeated West Indies by 119 runs (DLS method) at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, on Wednesday. The opener smacked an unbeaten knock of 98 runs off 98 balls during the third ODI, including seven fours and two sixes. For his performance, Gill also received the Player of the Series award as India completed a clean sweep. Taking to Twitter, former player Yuvraj Singh congratulated Gill and also asked his 'good friend' Abhishek Sharma to pass on a message.

Taking to Twitter, the 2011 World Cup winner captioned the video as, "Congrats @shubmangill on your first man of the series award. Here are some kind words on your performance from your good friend Sir @abhisheksharma_4."

Congrats @ShubmanGill on your first man of the series award 👊🏻👍🏻💪🏻 Here are some kind words on your performance from your good friend Sir @IamAbhiSharma4 🤪 pic.twitter.com/6zDVxH9MMJ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 29, 2022

In the video, Abhishek is quoted as saying, "I am really happy paaji. Had spoken to him a day before the match. He had said it would be great if he could get to score his first ODI century. He also added that all the practice sessions paid off well. A hearty congrats to him for winning the Man of the Series award. Many more to come."

Gill ended the ODI series as the leading run-scorer with 205 runs at an average of 102.50, consisting of two half-centuries. Meanwhile, former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris reacted to Gill's performance in the third ODI and compared him to Rohit Sharma. "I still think there are holes in his game. I think there are holes in his technique that the opposition will look to exploit, but he's got all the skills and the other component. What makes a World class player is their mental thought process and their maturity and leadership. And I think he has that as well. And for that reason, yes you're quite right you can keep him up there with the Rohits, KL Rahuls and Shikhars in terms of openers,” Styris said Sports18’s show ‘Sports Over The Top’.

