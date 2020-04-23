‘WCs will be discussed, I’m sure, but no decisions will be made’ - NZ Cricket CEO David White

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 16:35 IST

The ICC Chief Executive Committee is hosting a meeting on Thursday to decide on the road ahead for the T20 World Cup as well as the World Test Championship with an eye on the coronavirus outbreak, but New Zealand Cricket CEO David White has said that he doesnt see a decision on the fate of the World T20 before July. “There’s contingency planning going on and lots of discussions but no decisions will be made... if decisions are made... it will be in July,” White told reporters in a conference call.

“People will be sharing their experiences of the current situation within the countries. The World Cups will be discussed, I’m sure, but no decisions will be made.”

He went on to add that Cricket Australia is working with the government to ensure that the World T20 goes ahead as planned. “Cricket Australia is working very closely with the government authorities and they are planning to go ahead in October and November,” he said.

With New Zealand set to host the 2021 Women’s World Cup in February, White said that there have been no talks of postponement as of now.

“Postponement has certainly not been discussed at all. Women’s World Cup is very important for New Zealand but ... postponement has not been even on the agenda,” he said.

White also said that New Zealand could play a series against Australia in the near future if things fall in place.

“We are in a unique situation, we’ve all got to be open minded about planning going forward, it’s only April. We’ve got to work together, we’ve got to be flexible...so we can accommodate these events,” he said.