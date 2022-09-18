'We all know that when it comes to India...': Mohammad Hafeez breaks silence over controversial 'laadla' remark on BCCI

During the 2022 Asia Cup, former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez drew flak from fans when he termed the India as the ‘laadla’ (pampered) when it comes to cricket. Hafeez claimed that its wealth is a big reason behind BCCI receiving favourable treatment in international cricket fraternity. During his discussion on PTV Sports before India's match against Pakistan in the Super Four of the continental tournament, Hafeez said that, “I don't know a lot, but I definitely know that in our society, whoever is the earner is loved by everyone, is the most laadla (pampered), gets the most kisses from everyone.”

“India is a revenue-making country. So even in bilateral series across the world, where they get sponsorship, they get a jackpot, it's hard to deny these things,” Hafeez had said.

Earlier this week, Hafeez made an appearance in a Cricket Pakistan video where he spoke in detail about Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup. During the discussion, the anchor also reminded the former skipper of his ‘laadla’ comment about India, and urged Hafeez to clarify the remark. The former cricketer, however, stood by his statement as he explained the reason behind the same.

“If I'm being honest, it's a beautiful sport and every team play the game beautifully. They have their own styles of play, but we all know that when it comes to India, people stay silent about them on many things. It's almost as if you can't criticise India,” Hafeez claimed.

“You should always indulge in constructive criticism. I have always been against biased opinions on a platform, and turn personal against someone. Many a times, some people think that they don't need advice on anything. It shouldn't be the case. You should always be open to advice and guidance. I have always remained honest with my statements, and talk about things that I learned from this game.

“It's my personal opinion and I said that. There is no doubt that the Indian players are big products, their name hold big value. But it isn't as if only they play well. Many other players inspire as well. That's why I used that word, because I feel they are being treated as 'laadla'. I stand by my statement,” he further said.

During his broadcasting stint in the Asia Cup, Hafeez had made a number of controversial remarks; after one of India's matches in the tournament, the former Pakistan captain had also said that Rohit Sharma's body language seemed “afraid and confused.”

Hafeez had retired from all formats of international cricket earlier this year.

