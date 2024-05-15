'We are not coach and player anymore': Ishant Sharma lays out equation with 'fierce competitor' Ricky Ponting

In 2008, a 19-year-old Ishant Sharma ran riot with the ball against Australia at the WACA in Perth and troubled one of the best in history, Ricky Ponting, with his disciplined line and length. The pacer-friendly surface also assisted him with pace and bounce as he got the better of Ponting in the crucial Test match. Cut to 2023, Ishant has now become a veteran of the game and playing under the guidance of his old arch-nemesis Ponting in the Indian Premier League for Delhi Capitals. Once rivals on the fields, they have now become brothers as two share great camaraderie with each other. Ishant Sharma and Ricky Ponting share a great camaraderie on the field.(IPL)

The 35-year-old is the leader of DC's pace attack this season and has claimed 10 wickets in 9 matches. He has done well with the new ball and has taken some crucial wickets for his side, including Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's scalps.

Ponting and Ishant shared details of their equation years after their intense on-field battle at the WACA in 2008.

The legendary Australia captain called the Indian paceman a terrific bowling leader for his side and expressed pleasure in working with him.

“We were fierce competitors on the field as you would expect a young Indian fast bowler early on in his Test career trying to pull up a fight. He gave me bit of a working one day at the WACA before he eventually got me out. It’s been a pleasure to coach and work with him. He’s a great guy, we’ve actually become very close. We’ve got great respect for one another. He’s been a terrific leader of this bowling attack for the last four-five years,” said Ponting in a video shared by IPL.

Meanwhile, Ishant asserted that he thinks of Ponting as his elder brother who is always there for him whenever he needs some advise.

“We’re not coach and player anymore, he’s a kind of elder brother to me. He’s always there whenever I need him, I can call him anytime.I think it’s very great to have him as a coach. If you have someone like him who really pushes you to keep on trying new things and don’t be afraid if you don’t do well,” said Ishant.