We badly needed a win as a team: Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh bundled out the visitors for a paltry 265 before the hosts rode Mushfiqur’s scintillating knock to put a massive 560 on board before declaring their innings.

cricket Updated: Feb 25, 2020 16:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Dhaka
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, right, and Mehidy Hasan stand between the wickets during the third day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore.
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, right, and Mehidy Hasan stand between the wickets during the third day of first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore.(AP)
         

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who just became the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in Tests and played a crucial unbeaten 203-run knock against Zimbabwe as Bangladesh registered their first Test win in 15 months reckons his side delivered in all the three departments of the game.

Asked to bowl, Bangladesh bundled out the visitors for a paltry 265 before the hosts rode Mushfiqur’s scintillating knock to put a massive 560 on board before declaring their innings. They later packed back Zimbabwe for 189 to set a victory by an innings and 106 runs.

Speaking after the match, Mushfiqur, who was adjudged Man of the Match, said: “We badly needed a win as a team. We haven’t played as a team in the last 5-6 Tests. The bowlers set it up by dismissing them for 260 and then the openers gave us a good start. When someone is set and is playing a long innings it makes it easy for the new batsman coming in.”

“Mominul batted really well and it was our plan to convert a start into a big score. We played well in all three departments and that should give us confidence going into the next Test but we have a white-ball series before that and all the boys are eager to do well,” he added.

After this, Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI rubber, starting on Sunday.

