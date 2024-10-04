Dubai [UAE], : Ahead of their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 opener against the West Indies Women at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, South Africa Women Laura Wolvaardt belives that her team can make it to the knockout stages of the ongoing marque event. "We can make semi-finals": South Africa skipper ahead of Women's T20 World Cup clash against West Indies

South Africa are in Group B of the competition along with England, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Scotland.

South Africa will be looking to go one step further than their runner-up finish at last year's T20 World Cup and will be keen to start their tilt with a victory first-up against a strong West Indies outfit.

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt will be crucial for the Proteas at the top of their batting order, while West Indies counterpart Hayley Matthews is the No.1 ranked all-rounder in T20I cricket and is sure to play a big role with both bat and ball.

The return of Deandra Dottin to the international fold boosts the West Indies' firepower, but the experience and guile of South Africa's Marizanne Kapp provides the Proteas with an equally effective threat in the middle-order and with the new-ball.

This looms as a tight clash between two sides that will fancy their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

"I think T20 cricket is such a fickle format. I think obviously last year , last time was great, but we're just looking to take it one game at a time. Obviously a very difficult pool, but hopefully we can make semi-finals and then anything can happen from that," South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt said as quoted by the ICC.

"Every series you play, every training session you have is towards that goal of a World Cup, so definitely is a long process, and I think this is one that as a West Indies team, we've had in our sights for a very long time," West Indies captain Hayley Matthews said.

Squads:

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt , Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon. Travelling reserve: Miane Smit

West Indies: Hayley Matthews , Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle , Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton.

