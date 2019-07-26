We can’t give a decade to a coach just for winning Champions Trophy: Zaheer Abbas

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas has laid the road map for Pakistan cricket team and given his opinion as to how the 1992 World Champions can regain their former glory. Sarfaraz Ahmed and his troops came under immense scrutiny following their disastrous World Cup campaign which saw the team crash out of the group stage itself. Fans and experts alike have called for changes with chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq already stepping down from his role.

Abbas has now weighed into how Pakistan can get back at producing positive results in big games and he believes that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should look at appointing local coaches, who have given everything for the game.

“For last two decades or so, the PCB has heavily relied on foreign coaches and never trusted local talent,” Abbas was quoted as saying by The Nation. “Pakistan is blessed with great talent while our coaches have delivered well for the country in the past and they are capable of performing at the highest level.”

“The PCB needs to provide opportunities to the seasoned local coaches, who have given their lives to cricket.

“If we closely monitor the performances of foreign coaches, they have not given any extraordinary performances. We can’t give a decade to a coach just because (he) helped the team (win) the Champions Trophy. Now it’s (been) more than two years (since) the team won an ICC event.”

Abbas isn’t the only former great to call for big changes in the team as former pace spearhead Shoaib Akhtar had called for Sarfaraz Ahmed to step down as captain. Akhtar also gave his opinion into who should take up the role after Sarfaraz.

“He should be used for his wicket-keeping and batting skills,” Akhtar said in his YouTube video as reported by CricketPakistan.com.pk. “No way should he continue as captain of the team. He should not be the captain in any format.”

“Haris Sohail should be made the captain. He should captain the side in ODIs and T20Is. They should test him (Babar Azam) in Test cricket. I wish him the best. He has scored a lot of runs,” he added.

