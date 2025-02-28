Rawalpindi [Pakistan], : Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan expressed "disappointment" after being eliminated from the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is taking place in Pakistan and in the United Arab Emirates . "We didn't perform well, and it is disappointing for us": Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan's campaign ended in Champions Trophy 2025

With their final group stage fixture against Bangladesh ending in a washout, Pakistan finished the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the bottom of Group A.

Having already been knocked out of the race to the semi-finals following successive losses to New Zealand and India, the Mohammad Rizwan-led side finished their tournament with a sole point, seated at the bottom of Group A.

Opening up on their campaign, the Men in Green skipper admitted that the team's balance was disturbed in the absence of Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman owing to injuries.

"We wanted to do well and perform well in front of our nation. The expectations are very high. We didn't perform well, and it is disappointing for us," Rizwan said as quoted by ICC.

"The guy who has been performing for the last few months in Australia, South Africa, Zimbabwe... the team was combined and then suddenly when someone is injured, the team will be disturbed," he added about Saim Ayub's injury.

"As a captain, you can look forward to that as well. One side you can say that the team is disturbed, but this is no excuse. Yes, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub were injured, but we will learn from this," Rizwan explained

Ayub, who starred in Pakistan's ODI series wins in Australia and South Africa last year, was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an ankle injury during the Proteas Test series.

Zaman, on the other hand, was part of Pakistan's squad at the start of the tournament but was ruled out after picking an oblique muscle strain in the opener against New Zealand.

Asked if he was content with the bench strength for Pakistan, Rizwan pressed on the need for further improvements, touching upon the domestic circuit.

"We want improvements in different things. If we want to improve, and for Pakistan to have a high standard, we need awareness and professionalism. We see that in the Champions Cup, but we need more improvement," the 32-year-old noted.

Pakistan will next tour New Zealand for a five-match T20I and three-ODI series, starting March 16. Moving forward to what's next in store for them, Rizwan conceded the focus was at coming back strong against the Black Caps.

"We have made mistakes in the last few games. Hopefully, we can learn from these. We are next going to New Zealand and hopefully we can perform there and the mistakes that we made against New Zealand here in Pakistan, we can learn from that. And we will do better in New Zealand," the wicketkeeper-batter concluded.

