We didn't chop and change 1 year before World Cup: Ganguly compares his 2003 side to Rohit Sharma's current Team India

Comparing teams and cricketers of different eras is not the ideal thing but it has been happening for ages and will continue to do as long as fans enjoy it. The Indian team has always entered the ODI World Cup as a contender ever since their dream victory in the 1983 World Cup. But there are some Indian teams that the fans will always remember. Taking the 1983 World Cup-winning team aside as it was way before cable TV revolutionized cricket among many things, the Sourav Ganguly-led 2003 World Cup team and the one in 2011 captained by MS Dhoni will easily win the battle of India's most popular World Cup teams. India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and Ravindra Jadeja(AP)

India did not manage to win the World Cup in 2003 - they were beaten by Ricky Ponting's Australia in the final - but the way the team performed throughout the tournament held in South Africa will always be remembered by the fans. It had a good mix of youth. There was the experience of Sachin Tendulkar, captain Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble to guide the youth of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, and Harbhajan Singh.

One of the striking features of that team was its stability. There were hardly any major changes in India's XI throughout the World Cup and even before the World Cup, the team largely had a settled look. The same can be said about Dhoni's 2011 World Cup-winning side. There were hardly question marks over India's playing XI. The same, however, cannot be said about Rohit Sharma-led Indian side that will aim to put an end to India's long wait for an ICC trophy in the 2023 World Cup slated to begin at home on October 5.

With injury concerns to Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, India are still not quite sure about their middle-order and wicketkeeper. If Rahul is not fit enough to make the World Cup squad then it could completely change India's batting line-up with Ishan Kishan likely to be in the mix. There is a debate over the choice of spinners too. Kuldeep Yadav appears to be the only frontline spinner as of now but they are likely to pick at least one more option between Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in the World Cup.

Ganguly highlighted the same point when asked to compare the Indian side that played in the 2003 World Cup and the current team set to take the field under Rohit.

‘We had a settled team in 2003’: Ganguly

“We had a settled combination. That’s the most important thing. We were a very good team by then and had started winning. We were on song. We had some fantastic players. That’s why I keep saying don’t chop and change ahead of a major tournament. Have a set of players together for 1 year and let them win or lose and get ready as a team," Ganguly said on 'Backstage With Boria'.

"Australia did not chop and change for years between 1999-2003 and that’s why they were so good. For that one year in 2003, we had won everything. We won in the West Indies, won the Natwest and except for the blip against New Zealand on those pitches, we won it all. We went to South Africa as a very good team. That’s why it is important that we have our 14 by the Asia Cup, the same 14-15 that will play the World Cup. It is key you know your combination and don’t keep chopping and changing till the last minute," he added.

Ganguly, however, said India will always be favourites in home conditions. “India will always be favourites on home soil. They have a very good side and if the fitness of the players are on track, they will always have a very good chance in home conditions. It will depend on how they play during the tournament and how the fast bowlers perform but that’s for everyone so as I said, India in home conditions will always have a strong chance."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON